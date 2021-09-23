Tales of Arise Remains in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

Tales of Arise (PS4) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 33,128 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 19, 2021.

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (PS4) debuted in third place with sales of 18,789 units. BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! for Nintendo Switch (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 15,398 units. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition (NS) debuted in 10th with sales of 6,673 units.

WarioWare: Get It Together! (NS) is in second place with sales of 32,131 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 11,784 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 11,751 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch and two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 40,068 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 16,084 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,376 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 747units, and the 3DS sold 643 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco, 09/09/21) – 33,128 (184,444) [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 32,131 (104,408) [PS4] Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (Compile Heart, 09/16/21) – 18,789 (New) [NSW] BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! for Nintendo Switch (Broccoli, 09/16/21) – 15,398 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 11,784 (2,830,643) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,751 (4,051,139) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,107 (2,191,918) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,987 (4,423,047) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,968 (2,374,578) [NSW] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition (Level-5, 09/16/21) – 6,673 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 31,290 (17,096,974) PlayStation 5 – 13,289 (875,557) Switch Lite – 8,778 (4,061,754) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,795 (170,158) Xbox Series X – 2,792 (61,343) Xbox Series S – 1,584 (31,023) PlayStation 4 – 747 (7,809,932) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 643 (1,173,483)

