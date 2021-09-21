Deathloop Tops the UK Charts in Strong PS5 Week - Sales

/ 471 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Deathloop debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending September 18, 2021. It is the lowest launch for an Arkane game, however, sales were only slightly behind Prey. Bethesda doesn't share digital sales figures and the game is not yet available on Xbox.

It was a strong week for PS5 as there was a strong amount of consoles shipped to the UK. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales jumped up from 13th to second place as sales increased 223 percent, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart re-entered the charts in fourth place as sales grew 630 percent. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut came in sixth place as sales were up 233 percent.

Nintendo Switch games saw a small boost in sales last week as Nintendo cut the price of the console by £20.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third as sales increased 10 percent. The Switch version of Minecraft saw sales grow 10 percent, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons sales rose 11 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Deathloop Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Minecraft (NS) Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wario Ware: Get It Together F1 2021 NBA 2K22

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles