Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Launches October 7 for PSVR - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Fast Travel Games announced Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife will launch for the PlayStation VR on on October 7 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €24.99.

The game first launched for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift on April 22, and for HTC Vive and Valve Index via Steam on May 25.

View the PSVR release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, you play as Ed Miller, a photographer who dies during a mysterious séance and becomes a Wraith. Suspended between life and death, you must explore the Barclay Mansion, using your supernatural Wraith abilities to uncover the horrifying truth of your untimely demise.

Combining a chilling atmosphere with terrifying supernatural enemies, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife creates a true VR horror experience. Light on jump scares, but heavy on tension and mystery, players will need to rely on their sense of self-preservation to survive the Barclay Mansion.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is the first virtual reality title set in the World of Darkness, the shared story universe containing Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, and others. It is also the first Wraith: The Oblivion video game, enabling fans to experience the afterlife as a Wraith like never before.

Key Features:

Become a Wraith – Your own death is a mystery that you must solve. As a Wraith, you’ll use supernatural abilities to move through walls, track the movement of other spirits, and manipulate objects at a distance to uncover the Barclay Mansion’s terrifying history and the truth of how you met your end.

– Your own death is a mystery that you must solve. As a Wraith, you’ll use supernatural abilities to move through walls, track the movement of other spirits, and manipulate objects at a distance to uncover the Barclay Mansion’s terrifying history and the truth of how you met your end. Explore the Barclay Mansion – The Barclay Mansion is an opulent residence filled with Hollywood decadence, occult research, and terrifying monsters. Avoid vengeful spirits while using Relic Items and Wraith abilities to hunt for clues.

– The Barclay Mansion is an opulent residence filled with Hollywood decadence, occult research, and terrifying monsters. Avoid vengeful spirits while using Relic Items and Wraith abilities to hunt for clues. Beware of Spectres – Hostile Spectres, spirits of wrath and vengeance each with their own background and connection to the bigger mystery, roam the mansion’s halls. With few ways to defend yourself, you must avoid and outwit these lost souls who want nothing more than to send you to Oblivion, the end of all things.

– Hostile Spectres, spirits of wrath and vengeance each with their own background and connection to the bigger mystery, roam the mansion’s halls. With few ways to defend yourself, you must avoid and outwit these lost souls who want nothing more than to send you to Oblivion, the end of all things. Experience the World of Darkness in Virtual Reality – Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is a first-person virtual reality horror game set in the World of Darkness, the shared universe containing Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles