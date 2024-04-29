Starfield: Shattered Space Story Expansion Releases in the Fall - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 501 Views
Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer and Director Todd Howard in an interview with Kinda Funny Games revealed the Shattered Space story expansion for Starfield will release in the Fall.
"Shattered Space is in the fall, but we have a big update that’s coming really soon for Starfield," said Howard. "There’s a lot of stuff. We redid the map stuff, so we have some city map stuff."
The next update for Starfield will be announced later this week, according to Howard, and then it will be up on Steam beta.
Howard in the same interview teased a new Fallout project that is in the works that he is not allowed to discuss yet.
"We look at what we are doing with the [Fallout] franchise and then we say do we still feel good about - I can't reveal it now - but here is our runway for Fallout as a franchise," he said.
Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.
I'm finally wrapping up my first play through of Starfield after taking a break from it last year. Overall, I've enjoyed my time with the game. It has some issues like story pacing at times and a few too many loading screen, but all in all a good experience I would give a solid 8/10. I'm curious to see what the DLC will be about and these new updates seem to be significant.
Angry Joe said if he could re-review the game he'd give it a 3/10 and that's what I would give it too. Just so fundamentally flawed in it's design
Let's see if MS uses this opportunity to also release the base game on Playstation. Not saying that because I want it though. Awful game
The Playstation audience doesn't like Starfield, so it's a waste of time...