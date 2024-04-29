Starfield: Shattered Space Story Expansion Releases in the Fall - News

posted 4 hours ago

Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer and Director Todd Howard in an interview with Kinda Funny Games revealed the Shattered Space story expansion for Starfield will release in the Fall.

"Shattered Space is in the fall, but we have a big update that’s coming really soon for Starfield," said Howard. "There’s a lot of stuff. We redid the map stuff, so we have some city map stuff."

The next update for Starfield will be announced later this week, according to Howard, and then it will be up on Steam beta.

Howard in the same interview teased a new Fallout project that is in the works that he is not allowed to discuss yet.

"We look at what we are doing with the [Fallout] franchise and then we say do we still feel good about - I can't reveal it now - but here is our runway for Fallout as a franchise," he said.

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

