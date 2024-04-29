Fallout TV Series Topped 65 Million Viewers in 16 Days - News

The Amazon Prime Fallout TV series has been a huge success with it reaching 65 million viewers in its first 16 days available, according to Variety.

This is enough to make it the second most-watched title ever on Amazon Prime and the most-watched since the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in 2022.

The Fallout TV series is the most-watched ever show among adults aged 18 to 34. 60 percent of the audience came from outside the US, with it being very popular in the UK, France, and Brazil.

The success of the TV show helped boost the boost sales and player counts for the Fallout games. The gaming franchise had nearly five million players in a single day with Fallout 76 topping one million players in a single day.

There is a rumor that Microsoft, who owns Fallout developer Bethesda, is looking to get the next Fallout game out "sooner rather than later." Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer and Director Todd Howard also recently teased a new Fallout project that is in the works that he is not allowed to discuss yet.

