Fallout TV Series Topped 65 Million Viewers in 16 Days - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 622 Views
The Amazon Prime Fallout TV series has been a huge success with it reaching 65 million viewers in its first 16 days available, according to Variety.
This is enough to make it the second most-watched title ever on Amazon Prime and the most-watched since the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in 2022.
The Fallout TV series is the most-watched ever show among adults aged 18 to 34. 60 percent of the audience came from outside the US, with it being very popular in the UK, France, and Brazil.
The success of the TV show helped boost the boost sales and player counts for the Fallout games. The gaming franchise had nearly five million players in a single day with Fallout 76 topping one million players in a single day.
There is a rumor that Microsoft, who owns Fallout developer Bethesda, is looking to get the next Fallout game out "sooner rather than later." Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer and Director Todd Howard also recently teased a new Fallout project that is in the works that he is not allowed to discuss yet.
That puts it roughly in-line with Netflix's The Witcher adaptation, which did 76m in the first month, so Fallout with 65m in 16 days means it would have 2 more weeks to get 11m viewers to match The Witcher's first month. Well ahead of TLOU which did 40m in 2 months on HBO and the Max streaming service combined.
The Last of Us figures are not really comparable as HBO and HBO max are not available in most territories including the UK and France(which were 2 of Fallouts biggest territories).
It also had around 70m subscribers at the time, compared to Prime Videos 210m.
Reading into it seems that the reason that Max isn't in those countries yet is due to existing deals. HBO programs are available to Sky subscribers in the UK (as well as Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy) and to Amazon Prime subscribers in France, and there are also deals in several other countries to carry HBO shows, where they won't be releasing Max until those deals expire. I wonder if Warner Media included the views from those countries on Sky/Amazon/etc. among that 40m viewers in 2 months?
Definitely a smaller subscriber base for TLOU though, compared to Fallout. Amazon Prime is up near the top of the rankings with Netflix in terms of sub count, whereas Max is a distant 4th place compared to them.