Funko Fusion Releases on September 13 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer 10:10 Games announced four-player action adventure game, Funko Fusion, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 14.

View the release date gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience your favorite movies and TV shows like never before in Funko Fusion—a four-player action adventure game that brings together over 60 iconic characters and worlds from over 20 popular franchises including Back to the Future, Battlestar Galactica, Chucky, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Hot Fuzz, Invincible, Jaws, Jurassic World, Knight Rider, Masters of the Universe, M3GAN, The Mummy, Nope, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Shaun of the Dead, The Thing, The Umbrella Academy, and other blockbusters in Funko Pop! form.

Funko Fusion features dozens of playable characters in Funko Pop! form from popular NBCUniversal stories, all lovingly crafted with their own unique personalities and abilities. Play with up to four players and explore incredible worlds from the movies and TV shows you love.

Mashup

All of your fan-favorite characters playable in game, mixing together in a fun and frenzied fashion allowing you to live out your IP fantasies. Celebrate your favorite movies and TV shows from NBCUniversal, and experience the worlds authentically, and also mashed up, all seen through a Funko lens with surprises around every corner.

Fandoms

Celebrate the iconic characters you love and team up with other players to puzzle and battle your way through expansive worlds reliving deep cut moments from your favorite movies and shows. Come together and share your passion in authentic, entertaining experiences packed with personality.

Funko

Funko Fusion features all of your favorite NBCUniversal movies and TV shows seen through a Funko lens, bringing the joy of Funko to a videogame for the first time and featuring elements of the Funko brand DNA like never before.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles