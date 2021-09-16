BPM: Bullets Per Minute Launches October 5 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Awe Interactive announced BPM: Bullets Per Minute will launch on October 5 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game first launched for PC via Steam in September 2020.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Awe Interactive and originally released one year ago today, September 15, 2020, BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a fast and frenetic rhythm-based shooter that brings dungeon-based shooter action to the table, but encases it in a world where every single move—every shot, every jump, and every dodge—is pulled off to the beat of an epic rock soundtrack.

As well as the game that launched on PC last autumn, console gamers will also be treated to all the additional content that has been rolled out by Awe Interactive since, including five brand new characters that let you play in a new unique way, three new weapons to encourage more killing of enemies to the beat, a brand new chapter with its own unique enemies, two new difficulties, and a mixture of brand new items, achievements, and assorted tweaks.

Key Features:

Playable in up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Shoot, jump, and dodge to the beat while battling hordes of enemies.

Fight powerful bosses in challenging boss battles that will push you to the edge.

Explore randomly generated dungeons.

Choose from 10 different characters with unique strengths and weaknesses.

Wield a powerful arsenal of weapons, all with different behavior for firing and reloading to the beat of the soundtrack.

Battle a diverse array of enemies, each with unique rhythmic behaviors.

Get overpowered and fire shotgun rockets while flying through the air.

Utilize abilities that radically alter the way you play the game, from teleport to freezing bolts.

Equip over 60 items that buff your character in unique and interesting ways.

Experience an epic rock opera soundtrack.

Challenge modes for extra gameplay.

