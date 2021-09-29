The 25 Essential N64 Games - Article

Today is a special day. September 29, 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Nintendo's fifth-generation home console, the Nintendo 64, in North America. Of all the systems I've had the pleasure of owning, the N64 is my most cherished. Is it the best? That's a hard argument to make. If I remove my emotional connection to the machine, it's difficult to make a convincing case for it eclipsing its predecessor the SNES, for example. Yet I can't imagine ever giving it up. It arrived when I was 13 years old, and accompanied me as gaming turned from a diversion into a full-fledged hobby.

I recall getting the system as a Christmas gift in December 1996. It came bundled with Super Mario 64, which was nothing short of a revolution. I beat the game in a week; I simply couldn't put it down. Later that year came Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire with its dastardly "challenge points", and in 1997 another eye-opening adventure — Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. I distinctly remember following its progress ahead of launch in monthly issues of Nintendo Power. Once 1998 arrived, and with it F-Zero X, 1080° Snowboarding, Banjo-Kazooie, Star:Wars Rogue Squadron, and most importantly, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, there was no turning back. By 2001, when the Nintendo GameCube arrived to supplant the N64, I had a huge collection of N64 carts and accessories, and an enormous reservoir of happy memories.

Indeed, many of my best gaming memories involve the N64. I remember spending hours on GoldenEye 007 trying to get that invincibility cheat. I remember huddling with high school classmates in the winter of 2000 and comparing notes on which masks we had found in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. Most of all, I recall spending dozens of hours with my best friends Jason, Kevin, Lou, and Matt playing Mario Kart 64, Super Smash Bros., and Perfect Dark.

In order to relive these memories and to honor the legacy of the N64, I've composed a list of the 25 essential N64 games. I've spent the last few months replaying some old favorites and trying some titles for the very first time, in order to arrive on what I consider a definitive list. Some of the games I adored as a kid didn't end up making the cut, but in general I was pleasantly surprised by how many of them held up after two and a half decades.

I limited my search to exclusives or "console launch exclusives", to borrow from the Microsoft lexicon. All games are listed in alphabetical order. Enjoy!





1080° Snowboarding

The N64 had a decent number of snowboarding games, but none surpass 1080° Snowboarding. The game boasts a variety of different modes, lots of flashy tricks, some fun secret characters, and several gorgeous snowy backdrops. Best of all, 1080° finds a satisfying middle ground between arcade accessibility and the technical appeal of a simulation, thanks to tight controls and realistic physics. One downside? Multiplayer supports only two players.





Banjo-Kazooie

The first of six Rare games to make this list, Banjo-Kazooie is a stellar platform-adventure game and, to this day, one of the more beloved N64 titles. It expanded on the gameplay tenets of Super Mario 64, delivering larger worlds, more complex mechanics, and a greater emphasis on exploration and collecting. Its levels are packed with secrets and interesting characters, and its audiovisual component is spectacular.





Banjo-Tooie

In many ways superior to Banjo-Kazooie, and in some ways inferior, Banjo-Tooie remains an incredibly ambitious title from the halcyon days of Rare. This is still Banjo-Kazooie at its core but with enormous worlds, greater interconnectedness, and even more impressive technical triumphs — including impossibly long draw distance. The technological aspirations come at a cost however: dips in frame rate. Still, this is a must-have for N64 owners.





Beetle Adventure Racing

Electronic Arts has a shaky history with Nintendo, but the publishing giant did give the N64 one of its finest racing games: Beetle Adventure Racing. What sets this racer apart from the pack: approachable controls, forgiving gameplay, and, best of all, a collection of lengthy, beautiful tracks packed with secrets, shortcuts, and memorable moments. Take a tour of Inferno Isle to come face to face with a rampaging T-Rex in a scene right out of Jurassic Park.





Diddy Kong Racing

Rare in the mid to late 1990s seemed to operate under the assumption that "anything you can do I can do better". Whether or not you consider Rare's output better than Nintendo's during the N64 era, I think everyone can agree that the healthy rivalry between the two companies inspired greatness all around. That's certainly the case for Diddy Kong Racing, which one-ups its contemporary Mario Kart 64 by way of a significant single-player adventure mode — a rarity for racing games.





Donkey Kong 64

To this day, Rare remains the king of the collectathon, a sub-genre of platform-adventure games focused on amassing dozens of trinkets, totems, and trophies. Donkey Kong 64 probably represents the height of Rare's obsession with collecting stuff, for better or worse. The size and scope of the game are extraordinary; there are five playable characters, scores of collectibles and secrets, multiple special moves and projectile weapons, and many huge levels in which to get lost. Is Donkey Kong 64 sometimes too much of a good thing? Yes. But it's also one of the biggest, boldest adventures on the N64. Plus, the instruction manual is a masterclass in self-deprecating humor.





Excitebike 64

Excite isn't one of Nintendo's marquee franchises, but it's been sneaky good since its inception in the 80s. The apex of the series might just be Excitebike 64, a motocross racing game with realistic physics and a collection of diverse modes. Once you overcome the initially steep learning curve — be sure to play the super helpful tutorial — you'll learn to love the precise controls and true-to-life gameplay. Be sure to check out the track editor and the randomly-generated Desert Track, where you race to extinguish campfires in an open-ended arena.





Extreme-G

During my research for this list, I was consistently impressed by the number of good N64 racers, particularly futuristic racers. Extreme-G, along with the next game on the list, are arguably the best of that sub-group. Developed by Probe Entertainment and published by Acclaim (a great friend to N64), Extreme-G is a kinetic racing game with looping roller coaster-like tracks, devastating weapons, an incredible sense of speed, and several appealing Tron-esque bikes.





F-Zero X

It might not be the prettiest N64 game, but boy F-Zero X makes up for its spartan appearance with an amazing technical achievement at the time: 30 racers on screen at a blistering 60 frames per second. With excellent track design full of loops and tubes, a steady difficulty curve, 30 playable vehicles, a fun death race mode, and a novel random track generator in X Cup, F-Zero X belongs in every N64 collection.





GoldenEye 007

Another essential part of any N64 collection — perhaps the essential part — is GoldenEye 007, the best movie tie-in game of all time and a landmark achievement for console first-person shooters. What really makes GoldenEye special, apart from its attention to detail and wildly addictive multiplayer mode, is its tiered single player campaign, which demands you replay each level at three difficulty settings, each with progressively sturdier enemies and more challenging objectives.





Mario Golf

By embracing the arcade maxim of "easy to learn, difficult to master", the designers at Camelot turned out a surprisingly nuanced golf game in Mario Golf. Indeed, don't let the cartoon graphics and Nintendo mascots fool you; you'll need to study the slope of the course and the strength of the wind, and master shot angle and power to win each hole. Apart from the main event there are several fun modes like "speed golf" and mini golf. Don't sleep on this one.





Mario Kart 64

The Nintendo 64 hosted some all-time great multiplayer experiences and party games, and Mario Kart 64 was one of the first and finest. The racing controls are great, particularly after you've mastered power sliding and mini-turbos, and the game's 16 tracks are imaginative and diverse. In order to extract everything you can from Mario Kart 64, however, you must have a few friends along for the ride. This is especially true for Battle Mode, which alone is worth the price of admission. Four friends fighting to the last on Block Fort? It doesn't get any better than that.





Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber

The N64 had several genres in good supply: platformers, racers, shooters, wrestling games, etc. What it didn't have, however, was role-playing games. Yet the console wasn't totally bereft of worthwhile RPG titles. One of the best, and arguably the most obscure, is Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber, which almost deserves a spot on the list for its name alone. Part RPG, part RTS, Ogre Battle 64 boasts remarkable storytelling, ravishing sprite work, and outstanding music by Hayato Matsuo, Masaharu Iwata and Hitoshi Sakimoto. Moreover, its tactical gameplay is as deep as an ocean. Make absolutely sure you study the tutorial before you dive into the kingdom of Palatinus.





Paper Mario

The other great N64 RPG is Paper Mario, although it couldn't be more different from Ogre Battle. Approachable and easy-to-understand, Paper Mario is an ideal entry point for players unfamiliar with the rules and tactics of turn-based RPGs. It's also a remarkably joyful and rewarding game, with excellent art direction, a fun sense of humor, and a different kind of battle system that blends turn-based commands and reflex-based button prompts.





Perfect Dark

Rare's spiritual successor to GoldenEye 007 is a masterpiece in its own right, one that builds upon the Bond blueprint to great effect. The single player campaign is a triumph, thanks to its conspiratorial storyline, diverse locales, and fascinating weapons and gadgets. Multiplayer is equally great, due to a huge suite of customization options and configurable computer-controlled bots, or "simulants". Unfortunately, like Banjo-Tooie, Perfect Dark features an unreliable frame rate.





Rayman 2: The Great Escape

Nintendo and Rare were responsible for most of the great 3D platformers on the N64, but don't count out Ubisoft, which published both Rocket: Robot on Wheels (which narrowly missed making this list) and Rayman 2: The Great Escape. More linear and straightforward than games like Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie, Rayman 2 is nevertheless a terrific platforming experience with gorgeous environments, smooth animations, and many different gameplay styles.





Sin and Punishment

All I can say is thank goodness for the Wii Virtual Console. If not for the Wii's deep digital repository of classic Nintendo titles, fans outside of Japan might never have experienced one of the N64's finest titles: Sin and Punishment. Designed by the shoot-em-up geniuses at Treasure, Sin and Punishment boasts a heady mixture of rail shooting and shooting gallery gameplay that makes it one of the most unique experiences on Nintendo's fifth-gen console. The only drawback? It's over all too quickly.





Star Fox 64

Three years before Sin & Punishment landed on Japanese N64 systems, another on-rails shooter, Star Fox 64, burst on the scene and became an instant classic. Rail shooters aren't for everyone, but it's hard to dislike this second installment in the Star Fox franchise. The controls are tight and responsive, the voice acting is iconic, and the single player campaign is immensely replayable, thanks to branching paths and different victory conditions. 24 years later, this is still the pinnacle of the Star Fox series.





Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

N64 owners were spoiled when it came to Star Wars games. The best of the bunch is Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, an arcade space shooter set mostly between the events of A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. The game sports excellent flight controls, exceptional graphics — as long as you have an expansion pak installed — and amazing sound and music that's true to the source material. Furthermore, thanks to a system that grades your performance and bestows medals at the end of each level, the game features huge replay value.





Super Mario 64

What can you say about Super Mario 64? The game was revolutionary. Its combination of precise analog control and open-ended exploration helped usher in a new model of gaming excellence. 25 years later, it remains as weird, experimental, and magical as ever, even if its camera sometimes refuses to play nice. Endlessly inventive and consistently surprising, Super Mario 64 is a mandatory piece of any N64 collection.





The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

When it comes to The Legend of Zelda on N64, you can't choose poorly. The N64 hosted two of the franchise's finest, including Majora's Mask, a strange adventure with exemplary graphics, sound, world-building, and dungeon design — not to mention a repeating three-day cycle conceit that remains to this day one of gaming's most inventive, outside-the-box ideas.





The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Like Super Mario 64 before it, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time successfully transitioned one of Nintendo's most beloved properties into the third dimension, and created a legend in the process. Ocarina is a special game, with memorable characters, challenging dungeons, sidequests and secrets aplenty, plenty of head-scratching puzzles, a wistful story, and some of the best music and sound design in video game history.





Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Without a doubt, Turok is one of the top franchises on N64. In its five years on the market, the system saw four Turok games, the best of which is Turok 2: Seeds of Evil. Iguana Entertainment took what worked from the first game — deadly dinosaurs, powerful weaponry, and large, branching levels with lots of secrets — and doubled down, creating more intelligent enemies, more cruel and unusual weapons, and enormous, complex levels that demand plenty of backtracking.





WWF No Mercy

You can't go wrong with any of the Asmik Ace Entertainment/AKI Corporation-developed wrestling games on N64, but if you can choose only one, go with WWF No Mercy. It's the culmination of everything the two studios created starting with WCW vs. nWo: World Tour in 1997. The intuitive, reliable grappling system is back, alongside a deeper championship mode with multiple belts and several branching storylines. The game's best feature might be its unusually deep character creator, which allows players to choose from hundreds of individual moves.





Wave Race 64

25 years later, Wave Race 64 remains something of a technical marvel. The water effects and physics are just so darn realistic. Indeed, it would be hard to identify a game, aside from Super Mario 64, that demonstrated the technological possibilities of the N64 more convincingly in its opening months. When you combine the game's lifelike waves and tides with controls that are both accessible for beginners and nuanced enough for veterans, its makes for a must-have racing game. If only there were more tracks and more racers.





And that's my list! Any head-scratching inclusions? Any bone-headed omissions? Sound off in the comments section. And please feel free to share your favorite N64 games and memories.

