Total War: Warhammer III Delayed to Next Year

Total War: Warhammer III has been delayed to early 2022, Creative Assembly has announced.

The game was due to out later this year but its release has been pushed back in order to give the title more development time. "We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year," the developer said in the announcement post.

Total War: Warhammer III will be available for Windows PC, Linux, and Mac in 2022. It can be pre-purchased on Epic Games Store and Steam.

