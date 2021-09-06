Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 266 Views
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has taken first place on the French charts in week 34, 2021, according to SELL.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second place and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) is in third place. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS5) is in fourth place place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) is in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Xbox Series X|S
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 2021
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 2021
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW
- FIFA 21
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Mario Kart 7
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 Cottage Living
