Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden Has 'No Idea' What Happened to Deep Down - News

/ 107 Views

by, posted 30 minutes ago

Sony on September 30, 2019 announced PlayStation boss Shawn Layden would be stepping down after 32 years at the company. In a recent interview Layden said he had launched six video game consoles and after so many years he was getting burned out.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in the same interview asked Layden what happened with the PlayStation 4 exclusive Deep Down. Layden had after thinking about it for a second said "I have no idea."

Capcom announced Deep Down at the PS4 reveal event in February 2013 and since the announcement have barely heard anything on the game.

One thing I didn't include in the newsletter -- I asked him what happened to the PS4 exclusive Deep Down (which was announced in 2013, then vanished). He had to think for a second, then responded: "I have no idea." 🤷 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 3, 2021

Capcom corporate officer Yoshinori Ono in November 2019 said the original development is no longer together, however, they are keeping the trademark and haven't given up on the title.

"The original team is clearly no longer together at this point, but people might have noticed that we've kept the trademark registered, and it's not been completely given up on," said Ono.

"Every year we examine titles we're doing in future, and we bring up projects to approve and move forward. There's not much I can say about it, but if you've noticed we've kept the trademark it means we haven't given up on the title completely."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles