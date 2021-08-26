Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Adds CatDog and April O’Neil as Playable Characters - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs announced CatDog from CatDog and April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be playable in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

View the CatDog trailer below:

View the April O’Neil trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed in conjunction with Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the ultimate Nickelodeon fighting game fans have been waiting for! Choose from an array of the most iconic characters from Nickelodeon’s huge roster of beloved franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, The Loud House, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Rugrats, and more.

Key Features:

All-Star Cast – Fan-favorite characters from the Nickelodeon cartoon universe are here! Each fighter delivers a unique move-set and playstyle to master as you try to send your foes flying off the level to win.

– Fan-favorite characters from the Nickelodeon cartoon universe are here! Each fighter delivers a unique move-set and playstyle to master as you try to send your foes flying off the level to win. 20 Nickelodeon-Themed Levels – Battle across a variety of stages inspired by iconic Nickelodeon universes, including Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘s Technodrome, and more!

– Battle across a variety of stages inspired by iconic Nickelodeon universes, including Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘s Technodrome, and more! Single-player and Multiplayer Game Modes – Challenge your skills against the AI, or face off in competitive online and local multiplayer for up to four players.

– Challenge your skills against the AI, or face off in competitive online and local multiplayer for up to four players. Discover Bonus Content – Unlock advanced moves unique to each character’s personality and more in the in-game Gallery!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Fall 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles