Starfield Videos Provide a Brief Look at Three Distinct Locations

Bethesda Softworks released the in-engine teaser for Starfield at E3 2021 in June and now the developer has released three behind-the-scenes videos that provide a brief look at three distinct locations in the game.

"Following the recent in-engine teaser trailer, Bethesda Game Studios released a behind-the-scenes video that shed light on their processes and inspirations for Starfield," said Bethesda. "In that video, we gave a brief look at three very distinct Starfield locations – the United Colonies capital city, New Atlantis; the pleasure city of Neon; and the capital of the Freestar Collective, Akila. Design Director Emil Pagliarulo adds a little more insight into these three locales you can expect to visit."

View the video on the United Colonies capital city, New Atlantis, below:

View the video on the pleasure city of Neon below:

View the video on the the capital of the Freestar Collective, Akila, below:

Starfield will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

