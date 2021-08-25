Marvel's Midnight Suns Announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC - News

/ 362 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher 2K Games and developer Firaxis Games have announced tactical RPG, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam abd Epic Games Store. It will launch in March 2022.

View the official announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

When Hell awakens, only they can stop it. Rise up and join a darker order of heroes to defeat Lilith before the Darkhold is complete in this tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles