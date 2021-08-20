Saints Row 'Rebooting' Website Teasing August 25 Announcement - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have opened a Saints Row teaser website. The website features an image of a brick wall with the text "Rebooting."

Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley via Twitter posted a link to the teaser website and saying the team is "bossing" with its announcements for the show this year.

With Keighley posting a link to the teaser website it is very likely a Saints Row reboot will be announced during Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live, starts on Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST.

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday.



We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year 👀 https://t.co/osudHTCxj1



See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0Q — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

It was also announced the world premiere of gameplay for the recently announced first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Vanguard, will happen during Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live.

