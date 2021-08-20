Call of Duty: Vanguard Gameplay Premiere Confirmed for Gamescom Opening Night Live - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Geoff Keighley via Twitter announced the world premiere of gameplay for the recently announced first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Vanguard, will happen during Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live.

Along with the gameplay premiere of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Opening Night Live will also feature over 30 games with news, first looks, gameplay, and much more.

Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live will start on Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set during World War II. You are part of Task Force One in the campaign, which features four major theaters of war. The multiplayer mode will have 20 maps available at launch. Zombies mode is also making a return.

Don't miss the world premiere first playthrough of a level from @callofduty #Vanguard during @gamescom Opening Night Live, with special guests Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) and @SHGames



Wednesday, August 25 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CESThttps://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/2VhHj0goFa — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles