Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 96,297 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 8, 2021.

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) has climbed the charts from sixth to second place with sales of 21,974 units. Minecraft (NS) has dropped from first to third place with sales of 21,395 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains fourth place with sales of 21,263 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five with sales of 21,063 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 89,734 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 9,056 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,256 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,170 units, and the 3DS sold 539 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 96,297 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 21,974 (2,322,950) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 21,395 (2,123,808) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,263 (3,979,328) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 21,063 (2,755,294) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 13,472 (247,696) [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 13,434 (169,708) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 12,956 (4,380,529) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 12,857 (212,957) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 12,715 (849,280)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 75,547 (16,845,143) Switch Lite – 14,187 (4,009,680) PlayStation 5 – 7,143 (803,906) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,913 (158,883) PlayStation 4 – 1,170 (7,802,981) Xbox Series X – 822 (51,161) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 539 (1,170,274) Xbox Series S – 434 (20,684)

