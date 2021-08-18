PS5 Sales Remain Ahead of Xbox Series X|S as Gap Shrinks - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 1-7 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 1,302 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 293,514 units sold for the week ending August 7, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.32 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 180,170 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 125,591 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.56 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,346 units, the Xbox One sold 12,639 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 302 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 152,265 units (-34.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 102,109 (-78.3%), the Xbox One is down 17,265 units (-57.7%), and the 3DS is down 4,745 units (-94.0%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales were up nearly 12,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales were down nearly 50,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales remained flat.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 293,514 (89,316,236)
- PlayStation 5 - 180,170 (10,617,098)
- Xbox Series X|S - 125,591 (6,563,971)
- PlayStation 4 - 28,346 (116,329,049)
- Xbox One - 12,639 (50,320,955)
- 3DS - 302 (75,939,959)
- Switch - 103,604
- Xbox Series X|S - 68,502
- PlayStation 5 - 62,813
- PlayStation 4 - 11,142
- Xbox One - 9,504
- PlayStation 5 - 79,342
- Switch - 77,299
- Xbox Series X|S - 41,868
- PlayStation 4 - 14,004
- Xbox One - 2,527
- Switch - 100,055
- PlayStation 5 - 32,489
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,949
- PlayStation 4 - 2,691
- Xbox One - 387
- 3DS - 302 (Japan only)
- Switch - 12,556
- PlayStation 5 - 5,526
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,272
- PlayStation 4 - 509
- Xbox One - 221
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Interesting that the Switch rose again after such steep drops the last few weeks. Can stock issues alone explain the 50k drop for PS5? I guess you really can't find one.
Knowing that a newer model of Switch comes very soon, I think the sales are still excellent.