Valheim Sales Near 8 Million Units

The Embracer Group has revealed Valheim sold 1.1 million units during the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021. It was reported the game had sold over 6.8 million units at the end of March.

Valheim has now sold over 7.9 million units as of June 30 and has most likely over eight million units sold as of today.

This figure is also up from six million units sold on March 20, five million units sold on March 3, four million units sold on February 24, three million units sold by February 19, two million units sold on February 15, and one million units sold on February 10.

Valheim released for PC on February 2, 2021.

