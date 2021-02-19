Valheim Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Iron Gate AB announced the action-adventure RPG, Valheim, has sold over three million units.

This figure is up from two million units sold after 13 days and one million units sold after one week.

"This February has been truly wild! Less than three weeks into Early Access, we’ve already hit another milestone," said the developer. "Valheim has now been purchased by over three million brave Vikings looking to survive the 10th world of the Yggdrasil - or die trying - probably crushed by a falling tree.

"o keep up with the old norse references, this is now equivalent to 74,319 longhouses stuffed with Vikings singing songs and celebrating victory with some great tasting mead, so.. SKÅL!"

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim.



Your trials begin at the disarmingly peaceful centre of Valheim, but the gods reward the brave and glory awaits. Venture forth through imposing forests and snow-capped mountains, explore and harvest more valuable materials to craft deadlier weapons, sturdier armor, viking strongholds and outposts. Build a mighty longship and sail the great oceans in search of exotic lands … but be wary of sailing too far...



Key features:

Huge procedurally-generated world - explore and inhabit mystical lands, from mysteriousforests to imposing snow-topped mountain ranges and stunning meadows, complete with their own creatures of legend to battle and wildlife to hunt.

Co-op PvE (2-10 players) - - Whether you want to brave the lands alone or venture with trusted allies, Valheim supports independent, player-hosted servers and unlimited world creation. We recommend playing co-op with 3-5 players.

Punishing dodge & block based combat system with a wide range of weapons

Build & sail ships - from flimsy rafts to imposing warships, build legendary vessels to conquer the seas and discover new lands.

Summon and defeat vengeful primordial bosses of myth and legend, and collect trophies to progress and craft new powerful items

Flexible house and base building system - raise mead halls, farms, settlements outposts, castles and more.

Intuitive item crafting - forge the finest weapons and armour, and craft food and mead.

Dedicated server- for players who want to run a persistent server. If you prefer not to run a server on your PC, consider renting a server at G-Portal.

