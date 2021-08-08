Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Adding Night Mode - News

Microsoft in a new Xbox Update Preview for Xbox Insiders on Xbox consoles has added a new Night Mode feature in Settings.

Night Mode lets users dim and filter their screen, console, and controller LED brightness. It is only available in English, with localization work still underway. The Night Mode should be available in a future update for all Xbox users.

The Verge's Tom Warren via Twitter posted a video of him testing Night Mode and showcasing some of its customization options.

this Xbox night mode has an impressive amount of customization. Microsoft has really put a lot of thought into this pic.twitter.com/BVvUrBe9SH — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 6, 2021

