Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to Release Q1 2022

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Entertainment at E3 2021 announced Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a Borderlands spin-off title.

At the time it was given an early 2022 release window, however, Take Two Interactive's latest quarterly earnings reveals the game will launch in its fourth quarter for the 2022 fiscal year. That would mean a launch between January and March 2022.

It is possible with so many games getting delayed this year Tiny Tina's Wonderlands could still be pushed back to later in 2022.

View the official announcement trailer below:

The game features Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch, along with her royal highness "Butt Stallion." More information on the game will be shared this summer. Visit the official website here.

