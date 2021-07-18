Rumor: Metroid Prime Trilogy Remaster for Switch 'is Done and Nintendo is Holding It' - News

Nintendo had released Metroid Prime Trilogy for the Nintendo Wii in 2009 and VentureBeat's JeffGrubb in the Giant Bomb show claimed Nintendo has finished a remaster of the collection for the Nintendo Switch and they are currently holding onto it.

"The game is done and Nintendo is holding it," said Grubb. "I think Metroid Prime Trilogy is done and whether or not Nintendo releases it now or later depends on other factors.

"I think that game is sitting in their pocket for whenever Nintendo decides it's the right time, and Nintendo's done this a lot recently so it’s not unusual, it's not a sign of some bad thing happening, it's not a sign of a lack of faith in Metroid. Nintendo can afford [to sit on it] and that's how they’re treating it."

Grubb added one reason for the delay is Nintendo's quality assurance testing during the pandemic has only been able to focus on one or two big games at a time.

"I think a big problem for Nintendo for quite some time during the pandemic was QA," he added. "I think Nintendo was focusing its quality assurance resources on one or two big projects at a time and that meant that some games that were basically finished were sitting on the side, while they had their lockdown secure QA processes focused on one or two more important games. Japan is still dealing with these issues so I don’t think those processes are going to open up any time soon."

He added, "The other factor for Metroid Prime Trilogy is that it’s definitely going to be a marketing beat for Metroid Prime 4, almost certainly. So right now we’re getting Metroid Dread this year and then I would imagine that Metroid Prime trilogy is something they’ll release close to the release of Metroid Prime 4, whenever that is.

This isn't the first time a remaster of the Metroid Prime Trilogy has been reported on. Leaker LeakyPandy claimed Nintendo was working on an HD version of it, while a retailer had a listing for Metroid Prime Trilogy on the Switch that was eventually pulled.

