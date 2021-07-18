Rumor: Metroid Prime Trilogy Remaster for Switch 'is Done and Nintendo is Holding It' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 942 Views
Nintendo had released Metroid Prime Trilogy for the Nintendo Wii in 2009 and VentureBeat's JeffGrubb in the Giant Bomb show claimed Nintendo has finished a remaster of the collection for the Nintendo Switch and they are currently holding onto it.
"The game is done and Nintendo is holding it," said Grubb. "I think Metroid Prime Trilogy is done and whether or not Nintendo releases it now or later depends on other factors.
"I think that game is sitting in their pocket for whenever Nintendo decides it's the right time, and Nintendo's done this a lot recently so it’s not unusual, it's not a sign of some bad thing happening, it's not a sign of a lack of faith in Metroid. Nintendo can afford [to sit on it] and that's how they’re treating it."
Grubb added one reason for the delay is Nintendo's quality assurance testing during the pandemic has only been able to focus on one or two big games at a time.
"I think a big problem for Nintendo for quite some time during the pandemic was QA," he added. "I think Nintendo was focusing its quality assurance resources on one or two big projects at a time and that meant that some games that were basically finished were sitting on the side, while they had their lockdown secure QA processes focused on one or two more important games. Japan is still dealing with these issues so I don’t think those processes are going to open up any time soon."
He added, "The other factor for Metroid Prime Trilogy is that it’s definitely going to be a marketing beat for Metroid Prime 4, almost certainly. So right now we’re getting Metroid Dread this year and then I would imagine that Metroid Prime trilogy is something they’ll release close to the release of Metroid Prime 4, whenever that is.
This isn't the first time a remaster of the Metroid Prime Trilogy has been reported on. Leaker LeakyPandy claimed Nintendo was working on an HD version of it, while a retailer had a listing for Metroid Prime Trilogy on the Switch that was eventually pulled.
That's to be expected the same as Twilight Princess and Wind Waker.
2021: Dread
2022/23: Prime Trilogy
2023/2024: Prime 4.
I don't think that's true. A remaster would be a good way to interest people in the Metroid franchise ahead of Dread. Doing it the other way seems weird.
Do love the prime trilogie. But after the skyward sword prucing for an ancient game turns me off on this. I would have said this is at least 3 games but this was already nundled togheter during the Wii era. Then ported to Wii u. So this would be ported yet again.
It was never ported to the Wii U. It was added to the eShop as virtual console.
Like others are suggesting, releasing Trilogy HD in 2022 and Prime 4 in 2023 seems to be the most likely option. I bet we will see Trilogy HD & MP4 announced at E3 next year (well technically MP4 was already announced, but I am thinking this is when we will see actual gameplay). Maybe we will get Trilogy HD in time for the 20th anniversary of Metroid Prime.
Not having to go through the awkward process of setting up my dust-collecting Wii to play the Metroid Prime games with mandatory Wiimote controls? I'll have it. At least my copy of it is an investment...
imo, the wiimote controls were an improvement over the locked-vertical controls. It'd be nice if the switch has something a little more natural feeling.
So basically a 1080p 60fps upgrade..
Likely the same treatment that Skyward Sword got.