Song of Iron Launches August 31 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Escape announced Song of Iron will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 31 for $19.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Joe Winter, solo developer of Resting Relic Studio, launches a new trailer which lures even the most battle-worn deep into his dark world of extreme challenge and fluid magic with the fresh promise of vengeance satisfied.

New trailer showcases the game’s variety of intensely beautiful locations and challenges to be explored and mastered; daunting old growth forests, deep forbidden caves, windswept high-exposure icy mountains and more. While you skillfully bash, climb, sneak, hack, burn, their way across Winter’s provoking and shadowy Nordic world.

The game’s hard hitting combat returns showing off a fast paced and strategic system. Broken shields and flying drop kicks and flaming axes hurling through the air. A huge dragon flies overhead before we get quick glimpses of the diverse list of enemies that will surely attempt to shorten your adventure.

