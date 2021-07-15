Valve's Steam Deck Can Run Windows and be Turned Into a Handheld Xbox - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Valve today announced its portable gaming device the Steam Deck with a starting price at $399.

The Steam Deck runs on SteamOS, a custom Linux operating system, however, Valve has confirmed you can install different operating systems and third-party software to the device. The Verge has pointed out you can install Windows to the handheld and turn it into a portable Xbox.

"Steam Deck is a PC so you can install third-party software and operating systems," said Valve.

The handheld has a custom AMD GPU with eight RDNA 2 CUs and up to 1.6 teraflops of performance. This is more than the 1.4 teraflops of the Xbox One S and below the 1.8 teraflops of the PlayStation 4. It also runs on modern RDNA 2 architecture.

Microsoft now releases all of its first-party games on PC on the Microsoft Store with many of them coming to Steam. With Xbox Game Pass you have access to over 100 games on PC alone and if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member you can use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream games if you have fast enough internet.

The SteamOS on Steam Deck can run 7,586 games out of 54,280 on Steam. However, if you install Windows you will have access to all but 13 games on Steam.

What isn't known is how well Windows will run on a handheld device it hasn't been optimized. We also don't know yet how well games running on Windows will perform on the Steam Deck.

Steam Deck will launch this December starting $399 for the model with 64GB eMMC internal storage. The $529 model comes with 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage, while the $649 model comes with 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles