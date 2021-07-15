By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Valve Announces Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC Starting at $399

by William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 2,171 Views

Valve has announced a new all-in-one portable PC gaming device: the Steam Deck. The device launches in December 2021 with a price starting at $399. At launch it will be available in the US, Canada, the European Union, and the UK.

Valve says the Steam Deck runs the latest AAA games and runs them well. The handheld has a battery life of two to eight hours depending on what game you are playing. 

The Steam Deck will have an all-new Steam home screen. From the new home screen you will be able to get back into your games whether you were playing them on the Steam Deck or your PC. It will also showcase what is new in your library and the store, as well seeing what your friends are up to.

The handheld will have support for Steam Chat, the ability to stream your home PC games directly to your Steam Deck no matter where you are, notifications in one play, the entire Steam Store, Cloud Saves, and a community section to keep up to date with friends, news, and the latest activity from Steam.

The Steam Deck will have a dock that will be sold separately. It has 1 USB-A 3.1 port, 2 USB-A 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, a 1.4 Display Port, and an HDMI 2.0 port. 

The $399 starting price is for the model with 64GB eMMC internal storage. The $529 model comes with 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage, while the $649 model comes with 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage.

The Steam Deck runs on an AMD APU. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), while the GPU has 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). The APU uses 4-15W. The handheld also comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s).

View a hands-on video of the Steam Deck via IGN below:

The Steam Deck will come in three models with varying amounts of storage:

$399 - 64 GB

  • 64GB eMMC internal storage
  • Carrying case

$529 - 256 GB

  • 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage
  • Faster storage
  • Carrying case
  • Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

$649 - 512 GB

  • 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage
  • Fastest storage
  • Premium anti-glare etched glass
  • Exclusive carrying case
  • Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle
  • Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

Read the complete breakdown of the tech specs below:

Compute

Processor

  • AMD APU
    • CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)
    • GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)
    • APU power: 4-15W
  • RAM
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)
  • Storage
    • 64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)
    • 256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)
    • 512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)
    • All models include high-speed microSD card slot

Controls and Input

  • Gamepad controls
    • A B X Y buttons
    • D-pad
    • L & R analog triggers
    • L & R bumpers
    • View & Menu buttons
    • 4 x assignable grip buttons
Thumbsticks
  • 2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch
Haptics
  • HD haptics
Trackpads
  • 2 x 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback
  • 55% better latency compared to Steam Controller
  • Pressure-sensitivity for configurable click strength
Gyro
  • 6-Axis IMU

Display

  • Resolution - 1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio)
  • Type - Optically bonded LCD for enhanced readability
  • Display size - 7" diagonal
  • Brightness - 400 nits typical
  • Refresh rate - 60Hz
  • Touch enabled - Yes
  • Sensors - Ambient light sensor

Connectivity

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.0 (support for controllers, accessories and audio)
  • Wi-Fi - Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Audio

  • Channels - Stereo with embedded DSP for an immersive listening experience
  • Microphones - Dual microphone array
  • Headphone / mic jack - 3.5mm stereo headphone / headset jack
  • Digital - Multichannel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, standard USB-C, or Bluetooth 5.0

Power

  • Input- 45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply
  • Battery - 40Whr battery. 2 - 8 hours of gameplay

Expansion

  • microSD - UHS-I supports SD, SDXC and SDHC
  • External connectivity for controllers & displays - USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2

Size and Weight

  • Size - 298mm x 117mm x 49mm
  • Weight - Approx. 669 grams

Software

  • Operating System - SteamOS 3.0 (Arch-based)
  • Desktop - KDE Plasma

Official Dock

Sold seperately. Specifications subject to change.

Expansion

  • Peripherals
    • 1 x USB-A 3.1 Port
    • 2 x USB-A 2.0 Ports
  • Networking - Ethernet
  • External displays
    • DisplayPort 1.4
    • HDMI 2.0

Power

  • Input - USB-C Power Delivery passthrough input
  • Deck connection - 6" USB-C captive cable with low profile 90° connector

Size and Weight

  • Size - 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm
  • Weight - Approx. 120 grams

View more images of the Steam Deck below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


38 Comments
Captain_Yuri (12 hours ago)

Valve made a Switch Pro when Nintendo Didn't

Chazore Captain_Yuri (12 hours ago)

Valve does what Nintendon't

trunkswd (11 hours ago)

Who is interested in purchasing a Steam Deck? If yes, which model would you buy?

zero129 trunkswd (10 hours ago)

Yes 100% i've been waiting for something like this with a sweet price point for years!, id buy the base model if you can install you own nvme ssd if not the middle one seems like the sweet spot.

TheLegendaryBigBoss zero129 (7 hours ago)

Don't think you can change the internal storage but you can install your games on a SD card

Chazore trunkswd (10 hours ago)

I definitely am for sure. I'd probably go for the second model tbh, but if I save for another month more I could easily go for the third model. First model is a hard pass though.

TallSilhouette (12 hours ago)

Nice design, nice price. If performance is too I may pick up one of these.

TheWalrusCaesar TallSilhouette (11 hours ago)

it's a little bit more powerful than PS4 & Xbox One

VAMatt (8 hours ago)

If I can use Gamepass on it, without any major workarounds, I'll be a buyer.

LivncA_Dis3 (12 hours ago)

Look out here's the switch killer!

TheLegendaryBigBoss (12 hours ago)

Download Yuzu and you have a switch pro

Signalstar (12 hours ago)

I hope Vgchartz tracks sales of this hardware as well.

Mr Puggsly Signalstar (12 hours ago)
Chicho Signalstar (12 hours ago)

Price is not bad but this is a niche thing.

Eric2048 (10 hours ago)

This thing looks good.

Sholities (10 hours ago)

I'm actually interested in this one. I'll probably reach for the 256GB one.

IcaroRibeiro (11 hours ago)

That's awesome. Looking forward it

Chazore (13 hours ago)

I really wanna see what sorts of games this handles and how it looks in someone's hands, but the prices are way better than the VR headsets and the fact it comes in 3 priced variants is decent. Either way I'm on board with this.

If Switch 2 doesn't come out within the next year or two, I can see myself going for this instead.

Sholities Chazore (10 hours ago)

I would get this anyways. Just to play pc games on the go.

Chazore Sholities (10 hours ago)

Yeah I'm enticed by this myself. Finally an affordable handheld for me to play the games I want on the go. Also don't have to spend more money to buy the same games twice either, which is a huge plus for me.

Dulfite (9 hours ago)

Should at least sell more than an Ouya.

noemie75 (10 hours ago)

Didn't see it coming ! This is a great idea and a good strategy for valve. They can't compete with Sony and Microsoft but they can get some mobile gamers from Nintendo for sure. This is also interesting as a computation base for the switch 2 which, I guess, will be way more powerful (if it release in 2023/24)

AkimboCurly (11 hours ago)

Not for me but very cool

UnderwaterFunktown (11 hours ago)

So it definitely was their own system that Gabe was talking about in regards to "Valve putting games on consoles". Not really something I'm interested in, but should do better than their previous hardware shenanigans.

CaptainExplosion (11 hours ago)

Hey Gamevice! You gonna sue Valve too now, ya shameless little patent trolls?!

Azzanation (12 hours ago)

I mean.. it looks nice and all, however i cant see it selling well. Happy to be proven wrong on it. I think its a good idea to really utilize Steam's Big Picture mode.

Chazore Azzanation (10 hours ago)

It's targeting those who are looking for something akin to the GDP's, but at a lower price and this seeks to fill such a gap. It's not a system designed to attract uber, "mom and pop, grandma/grandpa/kids casual camps. The tech marketing for it already screams which audience it's going for.

Pemalite (9 hours ago)

Slight error.
RDNA2 isn't in AMD's APU's yet... And definitely not Zen2 APU's.

It will be Vega.

Captain_Yuri Pemalite (9 hours ago)

Actually you are incorrect as those are official specs:

https://www.steamdeck.com/en/tech

Valve worked with AMD to make this a thing.

Pemalite Captain_Yuri (9 hours ago)

Seems I am. It's going to be using discreet not integrated graphics, which actually makes this even more impressive than I originally glanced at.

Happy to be corrected. Cheers.

Cyran Pemalite (8 hours ago)

It going to use a AMD Van Gogh APU. Not officially out yet but been leak information about it for awhile and the specs of steam dock CPU/GPU matches it almost exactly.

QUAKECore89 Cyran (7 hours ago)

So, this is probably the first hardware will equip AMD Van Gogh APU, i heard laptops will get this APU as well months ago.

Nuvendil (11 hours ago)
AsGryffynn (9 hours ago)
