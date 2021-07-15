Netflix to Launch Games Streaming Platform in the Next Year - News

by, posted 14 hours ago

Netflix, the TV and movies streaming platform, is making a move into the video games business by hiring former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu. He will be the vice president of game development, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters, according to Bloomberg.

Verdu at Facebook was the vice president who worked with developer to release games and other content for its Oculus virtual reality headsets.

The plan is for Netflix to add video games to its streaming platform within the next year, according to a source familiar with Netflix's plans. The games will be available alongside the current lineup of programs under a new genre. Netflix does not plan to charge extra for the content, according to the source.

There is no word yet on what type of games Netflix plans to add to its service. Whether it be mobile titles, indie titles, AAA titles, or a mix of all three.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

