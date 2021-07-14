Insider Claims Multiple PlayStation Games are Coming to PC, But Bloodborne is Not One of Them - News

/ 705 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun to release some of its PlayStation exclusives on PC. This includes Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

Insider Lance McDonald has heard of multiple PlayStation exclusives will be getting a PC port in the future, however, Bloodborne is not one of them. McDonald did not say what games would be getting a release on PC.

"If Bloodborne gets announced for PC, I’d love to smugly say 'I secretly knew all about this!' but it would be a lie," said McDonald. "I am aware of multiple upcoming PC ports of PlayStation exclusive games, but sadly none are Bloodborne. However I still have hope it’ll just come out of nowhere."

There was a previous rumor that Bloodborne would be getting a remaster later this year for the PlayStation 5 and the remaster would release at a later date for PC.

If Bloodborne gets announced for PC, I’d love to smugly say “I secretly knew all about this!” but it would be a lie. I am aware of multiple upcoming PC ports of PlayStation exclusive games, but sadly none are Bloodborne. However I still have hope it’ll just come out of nowhere. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 14, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles