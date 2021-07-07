Assassin’s Creed Infinity Confirmed to be an Early-in-Development Project - News

Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin's Creed Infinity is the codename for an early-in-development Assassin's Creed project.

This confirmation from Ubisoft follows a Bloomberg report that revealed the upcoming game will be live service and is a "massive online platform that evolves over time." The game is still several years away, according to the report.

Ubisoft Quebec managing director Nathalie Bouchard and Ubisoft Montreal managing director Christophe Derennes in an update post confirmed Assassin’s Creed Infinity is real and it is a cross-studio game.

Read full message from the developer below:

From its action-adventure origins to its RPG evolution, Assassin’s Creed has shown how the decisions we make now, no matter how big or small, can influence the events of the future. After both Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla shattered records, we find ourselves in that very moment where we know the decisions we’re making for the franchise now will impact its future for years to come. Along with our announcement of new content coming for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we wanted to share some key updates on the talented and creative minds that will now be working in a collaborative, cross-studio structure between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec that will guide, grow, evolve, and define the overall future of Assassin’s Creed that includes an important upcoming, early-in-development project codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

The new cross-studio, collaborative structure will be led by Marc-Alexis Côté, who will serve as executive producer of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. One of the founding members of Ubisoft Quebec, Côté began his Assassin’s Creed career working on Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood before becoming creative director on Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, and most recently senior producer on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Côté will be joined by Ubisoft Montreal’s Étienne Allonier, brand director for Assassin’s Creed for the last 10 years, and their respective teams in ensuring the Assassin’s Creed franchise continues to exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach to its development over the past several years.

Joint production efforts on Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be headed up by Ubisoft Montreal’s Julien Laferrière who has been named senior producer, overseeing production at both studios. Laferrière brings along extensive experience with the franchise, having worked on Assassin’s Creed since 2007 before most recently becoming producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Creative leads for Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a cross-studio collaboration, as well. Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking will share leadership as creative directors, overseeing their respective teams at Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal. Dumont was previously world director on Assassin’s Creed Syndicate at Ubisoft Quebec before becoming creative director on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Meanwhile, this moment marks Hocking’s return to Ubisoft Montreal, having started at the studio in 2001 as a level designer, game designer, and scriptwriter on the original Splinter Cell before becoming creative director on Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Far Cry 2, and most recently Watch Dogs: Legion.

This change means we’re also evolving along with the video game industry. The pandemic and working from home have fundamentally changed the way we produce games, giving us a moment to reflect on our organization. Assassin’s Creed was born within the walls of Ubisoft Montreal and the studio built an incredible foundation for the franchise with the immense skill and creativity of its teams before Ubisoft Quebec then took the lead with Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Odyssey, demonstrating its ability to drive the franchise even further.

Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft. Most importantly, Assassin’s Creed has always been developed by multicultural teams with various backgrounds and perspectives that have influenced the depiction of its characters, locations, and cultures. While we know there’s always room for improvement, we believe this new structure allows us to ensure that diversity and representation within our teams continues to grow and match that of our players.

We hope you’ll join us for this incredible journey, and we’re excited to share more on what’s coming for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Infinity at a later date.

Nathalie Bouchard, Managing Director, Ubisoft Quebec and Christophe Derennes, Managing Director, Ubisoft Montreal

