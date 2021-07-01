Project Relic is a Multiplayer Action Game, Announced for PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC - News

Project Cloud Games has announced multiplayer action game, Project Relic, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It will launch in 2023. Exact PlayStation or Xbox consoles were not revealed.

View the final prototype gameplay video of Project Relic below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Project Relic is a multiplayer action game developed by Project Cloud Games.

Although it is a small Indie game company consisting of 9 developers, with our passion and insight, we are making a sensuous game. The aim of our company is “making better enjoyment, beyond the normal.” We would like to give our game users an opportunity to experience the new world and the enjoyment that has never been exposed. This in-game play footage is the final prototype of our game Project Relic. We think that It is just starting point of producing but we are sure the final version of it would give all of you a exceptional experience.

