PlayStation Plus Games for July 2021 Announced - Sales

/ 206 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for July 2021, which will be available from Tuesday, July 5, 2021 to Monday, August 2.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation 5

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Focus Home Interactive) – The critically acclaimed adventure releases on PlayStation 5 with 4K native resolution, targeted 60 frames per second, highly improved visuals, and fast loading—and makes its debut onto PlayStation Plus. Follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Activision) – Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII delivers a trio of action-packed multiplayer-modes for first-person shooter fans. First there’s the series’ iconic multiplayer experience pitting players against each other worldwide. Second, is the fan-favorite Zombies experience, letting you and friends battle the undead. Last but not least is Blackout, an intense large-map mode inspired by battle royale. Blackout brings together characters, locations, weapons and gear from across the series in all-out survival combat—all with a unique Black Ops twist.

(Activision) – Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII delivers a trio of action-packed multiplayer-modes for first-person shooter fans. First there’s the series’ iconic multiplayer experience pitting players against each other worldwide. Second, is the fan-favorite Zombies experience, letting you and friends battle the undead. Last but not least is Blackout, an intense large-map mode inspired by battle royale. Blackout brings together characters, locations, weapons and gear from across the series in all-out survival combat—all with a unique Black Ops twist. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega) (carried over from June, available until August 2) – Sega’s iconic one-on-one battler gets remade for a new generation by Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. This console exclusive allows both Virtua Fighter veterans and newcomers to experience the intense martial arts combat, deep strategy, and intricately balanced gameplay of the groundbreaking 3D fighter in stunning HD. New online features—like custom tournaments supporting up to 16 players and live spectating—join classic modes like Rank Match, Arcade, and Virtua Fighter 5‘s famously robust Training to deliver the definitive Virtua Fighter experience.

(Sega) (carried over from June, available until August 2) – Sega’s iconic one-on-one battler gets remade for a new generation by Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. This console exclusive allows both Virtua Fighter veterans and newcomers to experience the intense martial arts combat, deep strategy, and intricately balanced gameplay of the groundbreaking 3D fighter in stunning HD. New online features—like custom tournaments supporting up to 16 players and live spectating—join classic modes like Rank Match, Arcade, and Virtua Fighter 5‘s famously robust Training to deliver the definitive Virtua Fighter experience. WWE 2K Battlegrounds (2K Games) – The world of WWE is your battleground with over-the-top, arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle in interactive environments around the world. Play through a new story mode while unlocking unique characters and Battlegrounds. Compete using special abilities and power-ups in match types like Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, and more! Compete in Online Tournaments or stake your claim as King of the Battleground against players from around the world! Plus, battle it out in local multiplayer and dominate your friends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles