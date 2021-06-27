New Mana Game is in Development for Consoles - News

/ 497 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Producer Masaru Oyamada during the Mana series 30th anniversary live stream announced a new game in the Mana series is in development for consoles.

"We wanted to announce it by running a cool trailer, but we’re only at the start of the 30th anniversary," Oyamada said. "But we are in fact developing [a new title], but please wait a little while longer until the proper announcement.

"Although we did have [Mana series creator Koichi Ishii] take a look at it a little bit ago. We’re at that level [of development], so please look forward to it. Development still has some way to go… We are developing for console, so I hope you can look forward to it."

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles