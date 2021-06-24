By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sales Top 87 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 6-12

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 412 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 384,665 units sold for the week ending June 12, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 87.10 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 193,363 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.19 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 121,645 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.45 million units. The Xbox Series X|S launched in China on June 10, which caused the bump in sales for the week. 

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 27,330 units, the Xbox One sold 13,408 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 543 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 27,151 units (7.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down 152,606 (-84.8%), the Xbox One is down 47,654 units (-78.0%), and the 3DS is down 7,713 units (-93.4%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 384,665 (87,101,315)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 193,363 (9,193,466)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 121,645 (5,452,109)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 27,330 (115,704,179)
  5. Xbox One - 13,408 (50,153,058)
  6. 3DS - 543 (75,935,643)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 145,493
  2. PlayStation 5 - 71,093
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 62,351
  4. PlayStation 4 - 10,561
  5. Xbox One - 9,823
  6. 3DS - 76
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 108,876
  2. PlayStation 5 - 77,092
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 31,216
  4. PlayStation 4 - 13,445
  5. Xbox One - 2,820
  6. 3DS - 79
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 113,093
  2. PlayStation 5 - 39,824
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 23,806
  4. PlayStation 4 - 2,617
  5. Xbox One - 446
  6. 3DS - 379
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 17,403
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,354
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,272
  4. PlayStation 4 - 707
  5. Xbox One - 319
  6. 3DS - 9

