Marvel's Avengers Was PlayStation Now's Most Played Game of Spring 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment via the PlayStation Blog has revealed the most played games on its PlayStation Now service of Spring 2021, which runs between March 1 and June 1.

Marvel's Avengers was the most played game on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, followed by Horizon Zero Dawn and Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

Bloodborne via streaming was the most played game on PC. This was followed by Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us.

Here are the top five most played games on PlayStation Now on PS4 and PS5:

Marvel’s Avengers (available until July 5, 2021)

(available until July 5, 2021) Horizon Zero Dawn

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (previously available through April 29, 2021)

(previously available through April 29, 2021) F1 2020 (not available in Japan)

(not available in Japan) WWE 2K19

Here are the top five most played games on PlayStation Now on PC:

Bloodborne

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Last of Us

Marvel’s Avengers

Detroit: Become Human

