By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Here is What Went Down at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct

Here is What Went Down at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct - Article

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 642 Views

The E3 2021 Nintendo Direct included 40 minutes of reveals, announcements, trailers, and more. 

Some of the highlights from the Nintendo Direct include the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, new 2.5D game Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and WarioWare: Get It Together!.

You can view the full E3 2021 Nintendo Direct below:

Check out links to the news and announcements from the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
INCITATUSBR (5 hours ago)

it was good, but it seems Nintendo is holding the great games for the next year...

  • +5
UnderwaterFunktown INCITATUSBR (5 hours ago)

Well except Dread which is surprisingly soon.

  • +2
Kakadu18 INCITATUSBR (3 hours ago)

It's more games than I expected though. Kirby could end up just getting another small spin off this year sadly.

  • +1
siebensus4 (2 hours ago)

I guess Pokémon is then the big holiday title this year? Well, Switch will sell even without any (other) big holiday title... We have Zelda and Splatoon 3 next year...

  • +1
Shiken siebensus4 (1 hour ago)

For me, it is SMTV. Close enough to holiday to be my big game.

  • 0
super_etecoon (4 hours ago)

It’s all about that Dread!

  • +1