Mario Party Superstars Announced for Switch - News

/ 510 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Mario Party Superstars for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 29.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Superstar Collection of Classic Nintendo 64 Boards

Calling all Superstars! Mario Party is back with five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. Frosting meets flowers as you race to get the most stars (and sabotage your opponents) on the Peach’s Birthday Cake board from the original Mario Party game. Or watch the countdown that unleashes Bowser Coin Beam and hold onto those coins on the Space Land board. The tides can turn quickly in Mario Party, so stay vigilant, partygoers. This and all other modes can be played online, too!

100 Classic Minigames Return from the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube Games and More!

Try your hand at a Superstar collection of minigames from throughout the Mario Party series. Whether you are saving up coins for stars in board game mode or practicing in free play, there is nothing quite like being the last one standing in Mushroom Mix-Up or Shy Guy Says. All minigames are played with button controls, so you can stick to the Joy-Con controller or bust out the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or a Nintendo Switch Lite system.

Party with Superstars Near or Far

Bring the party anytime, anywhere with same-system, local wireless, or online play. Matches with friends in board game mode save each turn, so feel free to take a break and pick up where you left off. Use stickers to praise or pester fellow players as you race across the board collecting stars. All modes support online multiplayer, so you can hop in with friends for a few minigames or a marathon 30-turn match. Victory is just as sweet (and stealing stars is just as satisfying) from anywhere across the globe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles