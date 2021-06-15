Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - Pulse of the Ancients DLC Launches June 18 - News

Nintendo announced the Pulse of the Ancients DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will launch on June 18. The DLC adds new playable character in the Battle-Tested Guardian, new weapons, new challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab and more.

The second DLC, Guardian of Remembrance, will launch in November 2021.

View the trailer of the DLC below:

