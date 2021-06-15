Danganronpa Decadence is A Collection, Announced for Switch - News

Spike Chunsoft has announced Danganronpa Decadence for the Nintendo Switch. It is a collection that includes Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, and the new board game-style title Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp.

Danganronpa Decadence will launch in 2021. Each title will also be available as a separate release on the Nintendo eShop.

Here is an overview of the collection:

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Danganronpa with this exclusive Nintendo Switch four-games-in-one bundle.

Key Features:

In Danganronpa 1, 2, and V3, you and your classmates must participate in a killing game; the only way to survive is to correctly identify the killer during the Class Trial, and be the last one standing!

Each game comes with a gallery feature that allows you to view event illustrations, scenes, and listen to voiced dialogue!

Includes Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, the 10th Anniversary title that’s an expanded version of the Ultimate Talent Development Plan bonus content from Danganronpa V3!

