The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Launches in 2022, New Trailer Released - News

Nintendo announced the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will launch in 2022, as well as releasing a new teaser trailer for the game.

Return to Hyrule - and the skies above - in this first look at gameplay for the Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

