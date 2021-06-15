The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Launches in 2022, New Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 746 Views
Nintendo announced the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will launch in 2022, as well as releasing a new teaser trailer for the game.
View the teaser trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Return to Hyrule - and the skies above - in this first look at gameplay for the Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Looking cool but a shame we couldn't see more. I especially don't get why they don't give us a name.
Link with a bionic arm, cool...
also, the music in reverse seems to say we are in an inverted world?
Or maybe there's a mechanic that allows to reverse time?
Anyway, this looks so friggin' amazing, I've watched this trailer so many times already.
Is this like a direct sequel in the traditional sense not just a new iteration of the Zelda series right?