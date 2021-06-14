All 5 Shantae Games Headed to PS5, Shantae 1 Coming to PS4 - News

Developer WayForward announced all five Shantae games are coming to the PlayStation 5 and the first Shantae is coming to the PlayStation 4. Anyone who owns the games on the PS4 will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

Limited Run Games will release physical editions of the game in a standard and Collector's Edition of all five games for the PS5, and the original for PS4.

Here is an overview of the franchise:

Having sold more than three million copies worldwide since its debut in 2002, the acclaimed Shantae series tells the story of Shantae, the hair-whipping, belly-dancing, shape-shifting, Half-Genie guardian of Scuttle Town. Along with friends such as Bolo, Sky, and Rottytops the zombie, she protects the land from nefarious pirates and other dastardly threats. The line-up of action-adventure-platformers consists of five titles, each sold separately:

Shantae — The one that started it all! Experience Shantae’s classic original adventure and stop the self-proclaimed Queen of the Seven Seas, Risky Boots, from finding four powerful elemental stones! Now with trophies for the first time!

— The one that started it all! Experience Shantae’s classic original adventure and stop the self-proclaimed Queen of the Seven Seas, Risky Boots, from finding four powerful elemental stones! Now with trophies for the first time! Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut — Risky Boots is back with another sinister scheme! Put an end to her plans by acquiring three Magic Seals from the devious Barons of Sequin Land.

— Risky Boots is back with another sinister scheme! Put an end to her plans by acquiring three Magic Seals from the devious Barons of Sequin Land. Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse — Shantae sets sail for swashbuckling action as she gains new Pirate Gear abilities and teams up with her nemesis to face an even greater threat!

— Shantae sets sail for swashbuckling action as she gains new Pirate Gear abilities and teams up with her nemesis to face an even greater threat! Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition — In Shantae’s first full HD adventure, she must thwart a number of villainous plots perpetrated by her greatest foes! Several extra modes are included, offering new play mechanics and modified levels.

— In Shantae’s first full HD adventure, she must thwart a number of villainous plots perpetrated by her greatest foes! Several extra modes are included, offering new play mechanics and modified levels. Shantae and the Seven Sirens — New Half-Genie friends, new transformations, and new enemies await as Shantae travels to tropical Paradise Island where a mysterious sunken city lies beneath the waves. Featuring a new collectible Monster Card system and an animated intro by Studio TRIGGER!

