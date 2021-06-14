Doom Eternal Free Next-Gen Update Arrives June 29 - News

/ 436 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bethesda and id Software announced a free update to optimize Doom Eternal for the next-generation consoles will release later this month on Tuesday, June 29.

The update improves the visuals and the performance to the first-person shooter. It also adds support for ray-tracing, 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, or an mode that runs the game at 120 frames per second.

Check out the different modes that will be available on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC below:

Xbox Series X

Performance Mode: 1800p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

Xbox Series S

Performance Mode: 1080p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: Not Available

PlayStation 5

Performance Mode: 1584p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

PC

Ray Tracing Mode: Availability and performance depends on a user’s PC hardware.

All modes feature dynamic resolution scaling. Balanced & Performance Modes not available with Ray Tracing. Performance Mode requires a 120hz compatible display. Balanced Mode requires a 4K compatible display.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles