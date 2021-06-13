Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Launches 2022, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in 2023 - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Rabbit & Bear Studios announced the town-building action RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, will launch in 2022, while Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will launch in 2023.

The games will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will also be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one.

View the trailer of the games below:

Here is an overview of the games:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values.

By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses, the land’s history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there.

The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses’ magic.

Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further.

It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends.

However, a twist of fate will soon drag them into the fires of war, and force them both to reexamine everything they believe to be right and true.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes became the number one funded Kickstarter video game of 2020 thanks to phenomenal support from the community. 505 Games is truly honored to publish Eiyuden Chronicle and work with Rabbit & Bear to help deliver a memorable gaming experience to fans. The goal of Rabbit & Bear and 505 Games is to make sure Eiyuden Chronicle reaches its true potential and delivers a worthwhile JRPG the community will enjoy.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a town-building action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle. It weaves together the pre-war tales of various characters who will eventually become your companions in the Eiyuden Chronicle.

The game will introduce a portion of Eiyuden Chronicle’s cast of characters in an original story with thrilling action and engaging town-building elements.

There might even be some small perks for players that link the game with Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes.

