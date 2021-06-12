Far Cry 6 Trailer Introduces Villain Antón Castillo, Season Pass Revealed - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft during its Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 press conference released a new trailer for Far Cry 6 that introduces the main villain Antón Castillo.

"Let Antón Castillo teach you a dictatorship lesson... With his 13-year-old son Diego following in his father’s bloody footsteps, Antón has the future of Yara clenched tightly in his hands," reads the description to the video.

Ubisoft also rleeased a trailer for the Season Pass which confirms villains from past Far Cry titles will be playable in their own adventures. You will be able to play as Vaas from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4 and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5.

Far Cry 6 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 7, 2021.

