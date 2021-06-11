Rune Factory 5 Delayed in the West to Early 2022 - News

XSEED Games has delayed Rune Factory 5 from 2021 to early 2022 for North America and Europe. The game first launched for Switch in Japan on May 20.

XSEED Games will be participating in the Future Games Show on Sunday, June 13 at 4:00PM PT / 7:00PM ET with Rune Factory 5, AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed,Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle, and more.

Here is an overview of Rune Factory 5:

Set off on a grand adventure in a fantasy world with the latest entry in the Rune Factory simulation RPG series. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into a band of peacekeeping rangers, and their new life begins. In addition to their normal duties, the hero can farm the land, cast a line into the nearby river, and so much more! Team up with townsfolk to battle monsters and unleash powerful combination attacks—just one of the features new to the series. The stage is set, and the curtain rises on an exciting new adventure in Rune Factory 5!

