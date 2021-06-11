Biomutant Debuts in 3rd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

NBA 2K21 has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 6, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has moved up from fifth to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V drops from second to third place. Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II have re-entered the charts in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us Part II Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports UFC 4 Need for Speed: Heat Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

