Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Gets Gameplay Premiere Trailer - News

posted 5 hours ago

Activision has released the first gameplay trailer for Season Four of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Season Four will start on Thursday, June 17.

View the gameplay trailer below:

