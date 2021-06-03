Horizon Forbidden West Features Ray-Tracing on PS5 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games last week revealed the first gameplay footage of Horizon Forbidden West captured on the PlayStation 5 in a brand new State of Play.

Horizon Forbidden West game director Mathijs de Jonge in an interview with Hardware Zone revealed the game will feature ray-tracing on the PlayStation 5.

"We use ray tracing technology for a lot of things in the game," said Mathijs de Jonge. "We use it for the sound engine, for the physics and for the rendering. So we use a variety of technical setups, in terms of ray tracing. I'm not a tech engineer, so I can't explain it in much more detail than this. But yes, we are utilizing it."

Mathijs de Jonge added destructibility in the game includes trees and rocks, and other smaller ruins, as well as set pieces.

"This is what we call a set piece, and we have quite a few of those scattered around the game throughout the open world, in quests and certain scenarios. We also have destructibility in terms of trees and rocks, and other smaller ruins," said destructibility. So yes, absolutely.

"There's more destructibility throughout the game, but this is a really big world, so we're not going for full-scale destructibility. That's not what the game is about. We do have places to show off how powerful the machines are, where they can crash through trees or through walls. However, it's not like the entire world can be destroyed."

Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is on track to release in Holiday 2021, however, that isn't 100 certain yet.

