Horizon Forbidden West 'On Track' for Holiday 2021, 'But It Isn't Quite Certain Yet'

The Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst in a Q&A with the PlayStation Blog said that Horizon Forbidden West is on track to release to in Holiday 2021, however, that isn't 100 certain yet. This is due to the focus of PlayStation on releasing the highest quality games.

"But I can tell you, we’re not going to risk the quality. We want to ship extremely high quality games, finished games, and we have to do that obviously without pushing our teams to the breaking point," said Hulst.

"So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent.

"For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can."

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games last week revealed the first gameplay footage of Horizon Forbidden West captured on the PlayStation 5 in a brand new State of Play.

Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

