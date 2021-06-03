Conglomerate 451: Overloaded Out Now for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher 34BigThings and developer RuneHeads announced the dungeon crawling first-person RPG with roguelike elements set in a cyberpunk world, Conglomerate 451: Overloaded, is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $9.99. THe game first launched for PC via Steam in February 2020.

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded is here!

Face a cyber world in a grid-based, dungeon-crawling first-person RPG with roguelike elements.

You are the CEO of a Special Agency, instructed by the Senate of Conglomerate city to restore the order in sector 451, where corrupted corporations have established their turfs. Thanks to the last constitutional decree, you are allowed to create human clones. Build your own team, manipulate DNA, train your agents, equip them with high-end weapons, choose what cyberlimbs to implant, and send the squad to the field with only one goal: eradicate crime and restore order at any cost.

Key features:

Exclusive Contents – Unlock the power of the new cyber limbs!

– Unlock the power of the new cyber limbs! Manage Your Resources – Make use of your own personal R&D department to research advanced technology, unlocking new features, powers and options for progression.

– Make use of your own personal R&D department to research advanced technology, unlocking new features, powers and options for progression. More Than Just Body Mods – In addition to upgrading weapon and armor proficiencies, augment your body with interchangeable cyber implants that completely change your agent’s skills and utility.

– In addition to upgrading weapon and armor proficiencies, augment your body with interchangeable cyber implants that completely change your agent’s skills and utility. Pain and Trauma System – Even the smallest wounds can have a lasting impact. By taking damage in combat, agents risk generating permanent Traumas that will follow them between missions.

– Even the smallest wounds can have a lasting impact. By taking damage in combat, agents risk generating permanent Traumas that will follow them between missions. Story or Endless Mode – It’s your choice. The Story Mode brings you in a world filled by events and a war with corrupted Corporations and their propaganda. In the Endless Mode, the game will create endless content for you.

– It’s your choice. The Story Mode brings you in a world filled by events and a war with corrupted Corporations and their propaganda. In the Endless Mode, the game will create endless content for you. Perks and Mutations – Your agents can acquire special skills (Perks) and obtain Mutations.

– Your agents can acquire special skills (Perks) and obtain Mutations. Drugs and Disorders – buy synthetic drugs to temporarily empower your agents, with the risk that they develop Mental Disorders.

– buy synthetic drugs to temporarily empower your agents, with the risk that they develop Mental Disorders. Procedural Cyber Dungeons – Experience the dungeon crawling you love, mixed with future technology as you take on procedurally-generated dungeons and missions.

– Experience the dungeon crawling you love, mixed with future technology as you take on procedurally-generated dungeons and missions. If You Die in the Game… – Each mission could be your last thanks to agent permadeath. Consider every move, because if an agent dies in battle, they will be lost forever.

– Each mission could be your last thanks to agent permadeath. Consider every move, because if an agent dies in battle, they will be lost forever. Hack the World – Enter cyberspace mid-mission and hack your way ahead of the competition to get crucial intel and give yourself the advantage.

– Enter cyberspace mid-mission and hack your way ahead of the competition to get crucial intel and give yourself the advantage. Collectables and Achievements – find collectibles around the dungeons and bring them to the Collector to discover the truth.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

