Ghostrunner Launches September 28 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher 505 Games and developers One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks announced Ghostrunner will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in North America and Europe on September 28 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.

Users who already own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free.

The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions support HDR, ray-tracing, 3D audio, 4K resolution, 120 frames per second, and fast loading. The PS5 version also supports DualSense controller's haptic feedback.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ghostrunner's critically-acclaimed fast-paced cyberpunk action makes the leap into next-gen with improved graphics, performance, and awesome new features. Cut through cyborgs while grappling across deadly chasms post-processing HDR, ray tracing fidelity mode, 3D audio, Haptic feedback for the PlayStation 5, and more. Split-second reaction timing and impressive moves feels even more impressively aggressive with 4K/120 FPS and instant loading.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Ghostrunner include all modes added since launch, including the time-attack style Kill Run Mode and intuitive Photo Mode. One More Level will continue to expand the title even further throughout the year, with the recently-announced roguelike Wave Mode and more accessible Assist Mode coming later this summer.

Ghostrunner is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

